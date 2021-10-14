Ontario restaurant Local No.90 won't ask for your vax pass

Dana Hubbard of Local No.90 Bar + Kitchen joined our We Won't Ask campaign two weeks ago and has since received an outpour of positivity and support.

In this video I drop off We Won’t Ask stickers to owner Dana Hubbard of Local No.90 Bar + Kitchen. She came into our campaign two weeks ago and has since received an outpour of positivity and support.

Dana has nothing negative to report and notes that many other establishments aren’t enforcing the passport either, just not as publicly as her.

With the recent decision by the Ford Government to open stadiums and arenas at fully capacity while restaurant capacity restrictions remain in place, Dana said that tensions in the food and beverage industry are at an all time high. It is her hope that with the addition of the new stickers on her windows it will empower more businesses to also take a stand.

