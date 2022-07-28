Portland Public Schools' plan encourages kids to explore the 'infinite gender spectrum'

Christopher Rufo/Twitter

Portland Public Schools is implementing woke education for elementary school students by requiring that they acknowledge that girls can have penises, and encouraging young children to experiment with so-called neopronouns to explore the “infinite gender spectrum.”

As detailed by journalist Christopher Rufo, the newly-implemented curriculum in the Portland public school system is an effort to push the principles of Queer Theory into K-12 pedagogy.

“The premise is simple: privileged heterosexual ’white colonizers’ have created an oppressive ‘gender binary’ in order to exploit racial and sexual minorities,” explained Rufo, who provided numerous documents of the curriculum.

As detailed in the slides created by the school system, “Gender is Colonized,” explains that “gender and sexuality diversity has existed since people have been on Earth, the different words that people use to describe themselves have changed over time. White colonizers tried to erase many cultures, including what some might now call ‘queer’ or ‘trans’ people, but these cultures already had words for, cultures including, and ways of thinking about gender and sexuality.”

“This lesson includes words that are products of colonization,” the document adds. “Other cultures around the world, especially Black, Indigenous, and Brown cultures and people, view gender in different ways and use different words. This lesson centers on the United States language of the past 20 years.”

It is unclear what the document means by “Brown” cultures, because no one on this planet identifies as “Brown.” Arabs, Indians, Chinese, and Indigenous populations on the continents of Africa, Asia, North and South America do not identify “Brown” people, as stipulated by the public school document – and only acknowledge that there are two genders: male and female in their various languages.

Homosexuals and transgender people are referred to as homosexuals and transgender people, often in disparaging terms in more conservative cultures outside of the United States.

According to the document, “Colonization” is “taking over, controlling, and erasing the places, cultures, sand identities of Indigenous people who were already living there. When white European people colonized different places,” it claims, “they brought their own ideas about gender and sexuality. When the United States was colonized by white settlers, their views around gender were forced upon the people already living there. Hundreds of years later, how we think and talk about gender are still impacted by this shift.”

It is unclear which of the Indigenous peoples of North and South America embraced concepts like “non-binary,” “nullgender,” and “xenogender,” the latter of which refers to individuals who identify as as genders unrelated to the gender binary of male and female.

According to Genderwiki, examples of xenogenders include “Arithmegender,” which relates to the feeling of infinite numbers, and “Caminus gender,” which relates to the feeling of warmth and is the Latin word for oven.

The public school document explains that “Gender is a Universe!,” in which genders encompass cisgenderism, which is the binary of male and female; and transgenderism, which includes non-binary and genderqueer, two-spirit, genderfluid, and agender–or those who do not identify as any gender whatsoever.

“Beginning in kindergarten, teachers give anatomy lessons with graphic drawings of children’s genitalia. The lessons refer to ‘person with a penis’ and ‘person with a vulva,’ because some girls have penises and some boys have vulvas. “Any gender and kid can have any type of body,” writes Rufo, who provided slides of the lessons.

“In first and second grade, students are introduced to basic queer theory,” Rufo adds, noting that the document points out how “Many people think there are only two genders, girls and boys, but this is not true. There are many ways to be a boy, a girl, both or neither. Gender identity is about how you feel about yourself inside.”

Teachers are instructed to inform young children to change their names to how they feel, including their gender, culture, or simply “what they like better,” and encourage the children to embrace synthetic sexual identities and experiment with neopronmouns like “ze/zir” and “they/them.”

Older students are then given lessons on Queer Theory, with instructions on identifying and calling out the “culture, systems, and assumptions that everyone is straight eand cis is called cisheteronormativity.”

Finally, by the end of the fifth grade, students will graduate to becoming full-time activists who must embrace a “commitment to change” with six commitments.