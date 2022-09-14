'Post-Mortem': Inside a Quebec independent media company’s new COVID-19 documentary

E-transfer (Canada):

A new documentary came to life recently at the Guzzo theatre in Montreal. The production was created in partnership with director Francis Denis and the main personality and editor for Libre Média, Jérôme Blanchet-Gravel.

The latter, now living in Mexico, allows us to make a link between two places that have experienced extremely different health care policies. The documentary was presented by Libre Média, an alternative media company that started in Quebec City during the pandemic with several co-founders. One of them, Gabriel Thibert, explains why it was important for him to create an independent media outlet in Quebec.

In this documentary, several speakers share their opinions on the situation that we have experienced since March 2020 in Quebec with regards to COVID-19 and government overreach. Among the speakers we have: Dominic Maurais, host of Maurais Live at Radio X 98,1, Chantal Delsol, Philosopher, Claude Simard, linguist and dictator of French as well as Éloïse Boies, co-founder of Libre Média. Here is the complete report.