Poster for annual Chicago Dyke March features burning American and Israeli flags

Chicago’s annual “Dyke March” is under scrutiny for distributing event fliers that show marchers setting fire to American and Israeli flags. The event previously landed itself in hot water in 2017 when it banned attendees from displaying “Jewish symbols” including Pride flags with the Star of David from participating in the event.

The event, which is set to take place on June 26 in Chicago’s Palmer Square Park, is being advertised through fliers that show a woman squatting on the hood of a burning police car holding two burning flags: the American flag and the Israeli flag.

The poster, which was designed in line with other leftist sentiments, calls for the abolition of the police. The female figure in the flier has “ACAB” or “All Cops Are Bastards” written on her bottom. The phrase became a ubiquitous sight during the 2020’s George Floyd riots. A caption of this year’s theme is “Abolish the Isra*li Occupation Forces.”

According to the Daily Wire, the word “Israeli” is censored with an asterisk to better allow the spread and propagation of the flier on social media, on platforms that may take action against antisemitic remarks. The publication reports that the censorship is to prevent discovery by “Zionists” who might otherwise highlight those sharing the posts.

“Please screen shot this and share to prevent any attempts by Z10N1ST and Instagram to censor our account. We will see you there regardless of if our account is still active,” the group said in a caption of an Instagram photo.

According to the Times of Israel, the group courted controversy in 2017 when it banned participants from wearing Jewish symbols at the event. The Women’s March and other similar organizations joined in the widespread boycott of Jewish representation. A sister “Dyke March” organization in Washington D.C. banned the symbols in 2019, claiming that the Israeli flag promoted “nationalism” and “violence.” They denied that the effort was targeted towards Jews because American flags were also banned under the same policy, claiming that they excluded flags from “nations that have specific oppressive tendencies.”

The Palestinian flag, which represents the violently repressive regime of Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, under which same-sex relationships are prohibited and women are not allowed on the street without a male escort, was permitted by the group.