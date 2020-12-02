Practice on Christians first: Why are the cops targeting churches?
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, our own Drea Humphrey called in to talk about her recent story on the large fines laid on a church in British Columbia.
Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley became one of at least three churches in B.C. to offer in-person services, despite Dr. Bonnie Henry banning services until at least December 7.
The church was fined $2,300, and was told there could be more fines to come if the second and third service planned for the day were held.
Here's a bit of what Drea had to say:
“These collective restrictions on groups of people, not just Christians but all religions, it's just not right.”
You can watch Drea's full 25 minute video here: B.C. church FINED $2,300 for in-person services, police CAN'T EXPLAIN which order was violated.
