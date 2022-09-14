Predictions for leadership: Conservative Party supporters talk candidates before Poilievre's election

E-transfer (Canada):

The long awaited announcement of the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada has finally arrived. The event took place at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa on September 10. The energy and excitement was at its peak, and many public figures, politicians and supporters were present to support their favorite candidate.

Today we know the final verdict, as Pierre Poilievre won with over 68 per cent of the votes on the first ballot. Mr. Jean Charest got the second place with about 16 per cent. When the announcement was made, the room erupted with joyful cheering and applause.

In this report, you can see the reaction of people before the official announcement. They explain how the race for the leadership was and how the evening will unfold. Many of the people present during this event were supporters of Mr. Poilievre. A report that allows you to feel the energy present at this historic moment, which will be the next leader to challenge Mr. Trudeau in the next federal election.