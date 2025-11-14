Premier Moe passes leadership review: what's next for his Saskatchewan Party?

The 2025 Saskatchewan Party convention drew the largest turnout it's seen, with over 80% of delegates backing Premier Scott Moe continuing to lead the party. Following the result, Moe thanked supporters and took blame for the party losing seats to the NDP in 2024's provincial election, vowing humility will help the party improve.

On Wednesday's edition of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Saskatchewan political commentators Lise Merle and Michael Couros to discuss what lies ahead for the Saskatchewan Party as it looks to strengthen its majority.

“When the results of the leadership review came by, they announced them at north of 80%, but they didn't give the actual number,” noted Michael. “So we don't know if that was 79.5% or 89%,” he said, adding he thought it “was probably on the lower end of 80%” because of “very strong conservatives that don't believe the Saskatchewan Party is conservative enough.”

Sheila and Lise agreed, saying the sentiment was something they heard “all day” while covering the conference.

“There is a concern that social and fiscal conservatives don't really have a place to put their vote as it pertains to the Saskatchewan Party, which is a problem the Saskatchewan Party is going to have to deal with,” said Lise.

“They want to take back the cities,” she said, calling it a “big campaign” the party launched at the convention. “But they must not do that at the expense of their conservative, rural base.”

Instead, what the party should do is “import the good sense of rural Saskies into the urban areas,” Lise suggested. “Rural Saskies are full of amazing, great conservative ideas, and that's who the Sask. Party should prioritize in their way forward. I don't see them doing that right now, and I'd like to see more of it.”