Premier Smith celebrates Steven Guilbeault's resignation at UCP annual convention

On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to Premier Smith's speech at the United Conservative Party's annual convention in Edmonton over the weekend.

The premier called out Steven Guilbeault, Justin Trudeau, and Jagmeet Singh by name as she celebrated their departures and condemned them for hindering Alberta's energy sector.

"Those who had opposed us, including the former prime minister Justin Trudeau and his governing partner, the former NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, along with so many others who sought Alberta's economic demise, they've seen their political careers come to an abrupt and dramatic end," she said.

Smith then took aim directly at former Liberal environment minister Steven Guilbeault, who resigned from Mark Carney's cabinet last week. Guilbeault said the Liberals' new deal with Alberta to support the construction of a new pipeline to the West Coast was the "last straw" for him.

Premier @ABDanielleSmith bids Steven Guilbeault "adieu" after the anti-energy former Liberal minister resigned from cabinet following Alberta and Ottawa's signing of a deal that opens the door to new pipeline projects. pic.twitter.com/zdXaxNcuDW — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 1, 2025

"He of course resigned from cabinet on Thursday after the announcement of a new energy deal that repealed several of the anti-Alberta laws that he created," the premier said. "On behalf of all Albertans, Mr. Guilbeault, we bid you aideu," Smith continued.

Despite the premier celebrating the new memorandum of understanding with the prime minister, the deal has not come without controversy. As David Menzies explained, construction of a new pipeline may not begin for over a decade while Alberta is required to increase industrial carbon taxes by April of 2026.

"Is this pipeline ever going to materialize? At least in my lifetime? Because Sheila, I'm so sorry, I'll believe this deal, I'll believe this memorandum of understanding is legit when I see shovels in the ground," he said.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid questioned the premier over the weekend about people's concerns with the new energy agreement with the federal government.