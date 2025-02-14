Premiers look 'pitiful' as Trump avoids provincial leaders' trip to Washington

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

All 13 premiers travelled to Washington to lobby on behalf of the Canada's interests during increased trade tensions with the United States, but failed to secure a meeting with President Donald Trump himself while there.

According to B.C. Premier David Eby, the premiers had a “frank conversation” with Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair and Director of Presidential Personnel Sergio Gor, something Blair countered was a “pleasant” exchange.

On Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra remarked how the premiers visit to Washington appeared “sort of pitiful,” comparing it someone visiting an office to see an executive and being told you don't have an appointment and to come back later.

Blair and Gor “aren't nobodies,” Ezra noted, but conceded “they're just staff.”

Ultimately, the blame lies on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose Liberals recently hired a costly new lobbying firm in Washington but are failing to seriously respond to many of the Trump administrations demands on border security.

“I bet you if the premier of Nunavut, who I'm sure Donald Trump hasn't heard of became an activist for strengthening the military in the Arctic, maybe he could get an audience with Trump,” Ezra offered.