Premiers urge Trudeau to keep his word to Trump, appoint 'fentanyl czar'

At least two Canadian premiers are publicly urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau keep his word and quickly appoint a 'fentanyl czar' as part of a border security agreement reached with the U.S.

Both Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated the point, as Public Safety Minister David McGuinty's promise that “details would be clear” by the end of last week failed to materialize.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini looked at the Trudeau Liberals' continued bumbling of the border and how these political games are jeopardizing Canadians' futures.

“I'm concerned about who the federal government would choose as their 'fentanyl czar',” Sheila said, citing rumours circulating online that former RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki could be appointed to the position.

“I'm also worried they might choose somebody as incapable as [Defence Minister] Bill Blair. I'm worried that maybe they might choose somebody like [B.C. Provincial Health Officer] Bonnie Henry, when they probably should be choosing somebody like Mike Ellis, the public safety minister here in Alberta who was a former police officer who has taken a zero-compromise approach on fentanyl trafficking.”

Pointing to the currently prorogued Parliament, Tamara noted that Canada doesn't “have a federal government,” meaning “all parliamentary affairs and business is frozen at a complete standstill.”

“Who's going to actually appoint this person? Is it going to be Trudeau?” she asked. “We don't have a federal government. Nothing's functioning right now on the federal level amid such tumultuous times and relationships with the U.S.”

A lawsuit launched by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is attempting to reverse Trudeau's decision to suspend Parliament, however.

“So, we'll see if they're successful in un-proroguing Parliament and getting them back in business.”

