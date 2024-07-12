Presidential blunder: Biden calls Ukrainian leader by Russian president's name
During a press conference at the NATO summit in Washington on Thursday, President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russian President Vladimir Putin. This error has fueled ongoing debates about Biden's cognitive abilities and fitness for office.
The incident follows a series of events over the past two weeks that have led to increased scrutiny of Biden's performance. His recent debate with former President Donald Trump was widely criticized, prompting some members of his own party and media figures to suggest he should reconsider his re-election bid.
After arriving more than an hour late, slurring incoherently in remarks stretching just a few minutes, and referring to Zelensky as "President Putin," Biden shuffles off stage.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2024
“Now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination,” Biden said. “Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin.”
This mix-up is particularly noteworthy given the ongoing conflict in Europe, which began when Putin ordered Russian forces to invade Ukraine in 2022.
A House Democrat responded to Biden's gaff by telling ABC News: “This is the greatest introduction of all time … It would be like introducing Winston Churchill and saying ladies and gentlemen, Hitler.”
After a momentary pause away from the microphone, Biden recognized his mistake, he then returned to the podium in an attempt to cover his blunder.
“President Putin? We’re gonna beat President Putin,” he said. “President Zelensky! I’m so focused on beating Putin. We got to worry about it — anyway, Mr. President.”
A longtime adviser to Biden told CNN:
“I just think there is an unfortunate inevitability to all this. I am sad because I have known him a long time and he is a good man. I am angry at his inner circle who have not served him well and at times committed malpractice in their service. And I am frustrated at the family for not expanding the circle so there would be a truth teller or two in their midst. They created a perfect storm of an echo chamber and it is biting them all in the a*s.”
- By David Menzies
