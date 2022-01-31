BREAKING: Prime Minister Trudeau says he tested positive for COVID-19

AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin

In a tweet published Monday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he is “feeling fine.”

Trudeau continued his push for vaccines, telling Canadians “please get vaccinated and get boosted” in his message.

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022

This comes after the prime minister went into isolation on Thursday, following “close contact” exposure to the virus following one of his children testing positive.

Trudeau is expected to hold a press conference this morning at 11:15 a.m., where more information on his positive test and his thoughts on the Freedom Convoy currently Ottawa are expected.