'Privileged' public workers seeking outrageous raises | Franco Terrazzano

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) strike is now entering its second week, with no end in sight as picketers continue demonstrating on Ottawa streets. Coming on the heels of long shut downs of government offices during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impasse in negotiations stems from the demands sought by the PSAC.

As the Treasury Board explains in this backgrounder on the ongoing negotiations:

PSAC’s initial wage demand was a 13.5% increase over three years - 4.5% per year - for all four groups, in addition to a significant number of costly, non-wage-related demands. Taken together, the percentage increases PSAC initially demanded for wage and non-wage benefits for its four bargaining groups ranged between 7% - 14% per year, or 25% - 47% compounded over 3 years.

Franco Terrazzano from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation joined last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show for a conversation on the continuing strike and the public workers' demands.

With the PSAC saying all workers will benefit if the government agrees to their demands, Ezra asked Franco if there was any sympathy among the broader public for this strike:

No, I don't think so. And why should there be? Because outside the bubble of Ottawa, outside those golden gates of government, people have been struggling. Now Ezra, I'm talking fast because you fired me up with that statement that they made saying it's going to benefit all workers. Well, where do they think they'll get that extra money? They're going to be taking it from the pockets of their neighbours, those who work for a business, those who work for themselves. Those who hire employees in their own business, right? Because they're going to have to take that money from taxpayers. And here's what's so crazy, the demands coming from these union negotiators in Ottawa, who are pushing for an up to 47% compensation increase over three years — up to 47% compensation increase over three years. Now, let's talk about that private sector worker, because those demands would cost taxpayers $9.3 billion.

