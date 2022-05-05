Pro-abortion activists planning protests at homes of conservative Supreme Court justices

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Liberal pro-abortion activists have announced plans to protest the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices following the leak of a draft overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Under the banner of “Ruth Sent Us,” a reference to late justice and progressive trailblazer Ruth Bader Ginsberg, the activist group published home addresses of the court’s six conservative Justices Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.

Describing the judges as “six extremist judges, three in Virginia and three in Maryland,” the organization published a map containing each of their home addresses and titled the map “Extremist Justices.”

The organization, which claims that it supports the movements “Women Deserve Trust,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Love is Love,” and “No Human is Illegal,” calls on other progressives to “commit to rise up with us.”

“Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights,” the group's website reads. “We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics.”

Fox News reports that security has been beefed up at each of the justices’ homes following the leak of the Roe v. Wade opinion draft. The group claims it will march on their homes on May 11.

In addition to putting a heavy police presence at the justices’ homes, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department has erected high fencing around the Supreme Court building in anticipation of protests this weekend, as seen on social media.

Fencing now surrounds the U.S. Supreme Court following protests and the leak of the draft decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/654yZgtuEJ — Mitchell Miller (@mmillerwtop) May 5, 2022

As reported by the Washington Times, Judicial Crisis Network president Carrie Severino denounced the pro-abortion group for misusing late Justice Ginsberg’s name.

“Would Justice Ginsburg have appreciated people picketing the private home of her colleague for whom her husband had baked birthday cakes and who regularly would gallantly escort her off the bench following arguments (Justice Thomas)?” Severino wrote on Twitter.

In addition to beefing up police presence for the justices, U.S. senators have introduced a bipartisan bill titled the “Supreme Court Police Parity Act,” to provide additional law enforcement for the justices and their families. The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. John Cornyn and Democrat Sen. Chris Coons.

Despite massive pushback across social media against the activist group's plans to march on the justices’ homes, the group continues to organize through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. The group is currently calling on its supporters to participate in the protests and tag them so their efforts can be signal boosted.