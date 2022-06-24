Pro-abortion protests grow as night falls in NYC

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The protests, part of a promised “Night of Rage”, are in response to Friday morning's American Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ruling will de-federalize abortion, sending the issue back to state legislatures.

Protesters started gathering earlier in the evening at NYC's Washington Square Park and began marching through the streets.

The number of protestors opposed to the Supreme Court’s Roe decision is still growing. Marching north now with no sign of stopping.



Report soon at https://t.co/tx5otRzxyn pic.twitter.com/FTMXEel28x — Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) June 25, 2022

Rebel News journalist, Jeremy Loffredo, captured video of white male pro-choice activists berating and belittling a black pro-life man.

White NYC libs yell and scream at black man who disagrees with their abortion politics at Union Sq Park pic.twitter.com/2l9lHX96QB — Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) June 25, 2022

Progressives online also directed their racist ire at Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas — the longest-serving in the court — for his long-held opinion that Roe v. Wade should be overturned.

Rebel News has a team of journalists on the ground in NYC to cover the protests against the Supreme Court's decision. To see all of their coverage and to support their independent journalism, please visit www.RiotReporting.com.