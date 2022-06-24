Pro-abortion protests grow as night falls in NYC
White male pro-abortion activists could be seen mocking and jeering at a black pro-life man who came to counter demonstrate.
The protests, part of a promised “Night of Rage”, are in response to Friday morning's American Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ruling will de-federalize abortion, sending the issue back to state legislatures.
June 25, 2022
Protesters started gathering earlier in the evening at NYC's Washington Square Park and began marching through the streets.
The number of protestors opposed to the Supreme Court’s Roe decision is still growing. Marching north now with no sign of stopping.— Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) June 25, 2022
Report soon at https://t.co/tx5otRzxyn pic.twitter.com/FTMXEel28x
Rebel News journalist, Jeremy Loffredo, captured video of white male pro-choice activists berating and belittling a black pro-life man.
White NYC libs yell and scream at black man who disagrees with their abortion politics at Union Sq Park pic.twitter.com/2l9lHX96QB— Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) June 25, 2022
Progressives online also directed their racist ire at Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas — the longest-serving in the court — for his long-held opinion that Roe v. Wade should be overturned.
- By Rebel News
