Rebel News Banner Ad - Canada Day Store Promo

Pro-abortion protests grow as night falls in NYC

﻿White male pro-abortion activists could be seen mocking and jeering at a black pro-life man who came to counter demonstrate.

Pro-abortion protests grow as night falls in NYC
Remove Ads

The protests, part of a promised “Night of Rage”, are in response to Friday morning's American Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ruling will de-federalize abortion, sending the issue back to state legislatures.

Protesters started gathering earlier in the evening at NYC's Washington Square Park and began marching through the streets.

Rebel News journalist, Jeremy Loffredo, captured video of white male pro-choice activists berating and belittling a black pro-life man.

Progressives online also directed their racist ire at Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas — the longest-serving in the court — for his long-held opinion that Roe v. Wade should be overturned.

Rebel News has a team of journalists on the ground in NYC to cover the protests against the Supreme Court's decision. To see all of their coverage and to support their independent journalism, please visit www.RiotReporting.com.

Pro-life United States New York Supreme Court of the United States RIOT REPORTS: Roe v. Wade
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
leadership election campaign redirect
  • By Rebel News

Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election

The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page.

Learn More

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.