Up to 200,000 march for Iran in Toronto—police report zero incidents

On Sunday, February 1, at least 150,000 people—by some estimates as many as 200,000—gathered at Dundas Square in downtown Toronto in a massive show of support for the Iranian people. The demonstration was coordinated in advance with rally organizers and police, with roughly 1,000 officers deployed as part of planned crowd management as the march moved toward Queen’s Park.

Despite the scale, the rally concluded with zero incidents, according to Toronto Police Service—a notable outcome given the size and duration of the event.

150,000 demonstrators and zero incidents.



Thanks to the meticulous planning, effective on‑the‑ground work, and professionalism of our members and specialized units, yesterday’s event in the heart of our city remained safe and peaceful. pic.twitter.com/CN33RRjIjG — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) February 2, 2026

The rally came more than a month into Iran’s current uprising, during which at least 50,000 Iranians have been killed by the Islamic Republic, with hundreds of thousands more detained or disappeared. Despite repeated calls for foreign intervention—and public statements from U.S. President Donald Trump promising help for the Iranian people—no such action has been taken.

They owe us an explanation for throwing us under the bus. pic.twitter.com/DDOrrQ2RLg — Basimchi (@Shared2022) January 31, 2026

Throughout the day, a consistent message dominated the chants and speeches: Iranians want Reza Pahlavi to return to Iran and lead a democratic transition once the regime collapses.

Chants of “Javid Shah” (“Long live the King”), “Pahlavi Barmigarde” (“Pahlavi will return”), and “Trump, act now” echoed continuously as the crowd moved through the city.

Many protesters carried signs condemning mainstream media, criticizing its lack of coverage—not only of the ongoing crisis inside Iran, but of what are clearly some of the largest pro-Iran demonstrations ever held in Canada.





It’s sad that Iranian-Canadians can’t rely on the CBC to provide adequate reporting on the Islamic regime’s crimes.



The community’s disappointment was visible throughout today’s massive Free Iran protest. pic.twitter.com/2f1JyqHLHp — Adam Zivo (@AdamZivo) February 1, 2026

The streets were packed wall to wall, slowing the march, yet the demonstration remained peaceful, disciplined, and highly organized from start to finish. By the time the crowd reached Queen’s Park, there was insufficient space to accommodate everyone, with the rally spilling into surrounding streets. The scale and atmosphere drew comparisons to the crowds seen in Ottawa during the Freedom Convoy.

There was not enough room in Queen’s Park (Toronto) for the number of people who attended the rally for the Iranian people yesterday. 🇮🇷🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/sxCUpogDSY — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) February 2, 2026

Canadian flags were visible throughout the march, flown alongside the Iranian Lion and Sun flag. Protesters repeatedly expressed gratitude toward Canada, emphasizing their identification as both Iranian and Canadian.

There haven’t been this many Canadian flags flying in the streets of Canada since the days of the Freedom Convoy. Thank you, Iranians, for always flying our flag. 🇮🇷🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/yMNLyWzZSn — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) February 2, 2026

Participants acknowledged the disruption caused by the demonstration but stressed that public protest has become the only remaining way to draw attention to the crisis and push for international action.

Across weeks of demonstrations, the message has remained unchanged: Iranians are calling for Reza Pahlavi to lead a post-regime transition.

It is a clear, consistent demand—one voiced repeatedly by protesters and widely echoed on Sunday, yet largely absent from mainstream coverage of the event.