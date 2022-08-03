Pro-life teen activist physically assaulted while canvassing in Kansas

Students for Life Action

A young pro-life volunteer was physically assaulted and screamed at while she was going door-to-door in Kansas for a Tuesday referendum on abortion law.

Grace Hartsock, an 18-year-old volunteer with Students for Life Action, says one of the homeowners chased her from the house and began berating her, shoving her in the chest, and punching her head with closed fists.

“It’s unfathomable that the pro-choice movement claims to be ‘pro-woman’ and yet attacks women who don’t agree with their narrative,” Hartsock said in a statement. “It’s not surprising to me that a person who advocates for violence in the womb wouldn’t hesitate to attack a pro-life woman like myself.”

In an SFLAction blog post, Hartsock recalled how the first woman inside the home answered and politely told the teen she was not interested, the Daily Wire reported.

As Hartsock was about to leave, a second woman began screaming “don’t apologize to her, mom,” presumably the daughter of the woman who answered the door.

“The woman shoved Hartsock in the chest with both hands and began hitting her in the head with closed fists. Hartsock attempted to protect herself and leave while the resident’s mother told her daughter to stop the violence,” the SFLAction post details.

“Hartsock told police that as she made it down the driveway to get distance from the irate pro-abortion supporter, the daughter threw a piece of food that hit her in the face, and she followed Hartsock down the street screaming curses and phrases such as, ‘I hope you get raped,’ and ‘I hope you get run over by a car,'” the post added.

The teen was taken to a local emergency room and suffered no serious physical injuries, but was shaken by the ordeal.

Speaking to the Daily Wire on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the Students for Life said that the group is considering legal action against the aggressor.

“We will vigorously protect and defend any students who volunteer with us and will simply not tolerate these kinds of actions,” said SFLAction president Kristan Hawkins. “People who are thinking about harming the students should know that the full weight of the law will be brought against them.”

In a Monday statement, Hawkins spoke of the violence against the pro-life movement since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“As reported to police, a grown woman took out her frustrations over abortion on a teenager who volunteered to let people know about the Kansas ballot initiative. This brings abortion radicals’ ‘Summer of Rage’ close to home,” Hawkins said. “But the Pro-Life Generation will not be forced into silence or fear because of radical pro-abortionists who show no regard for life, inside or outside of the womb, and no respect for the free speech rights of their fellow citizens.”

