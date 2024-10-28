Pro-Palestinian thugs charged with assault on Jews outside council meeting

Three men have been charged by Victoria Police in connection with the assault of Jewish attendees at a Melbourne council meeting disrupted by anti-Israel demonstrators.

The accused – Mohammed Sharab, Ihab Mohammed Alazhari and Abdel Qaisi – will appear before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on December 12 for mention hearings.

The men were caught on camera appearing to physically assault Mark, an Australian Jew, and his friend Yaacov as they attempted to attend the public meeting.

Mark, who says he had a valid ticket for the meeting and did not engage in any provocation, told Rebel News he was set upon by demonstrators blocking the entrance. He firmly denies accusations that he and his companion were waving Israeli flags.

Footage of the incident supports Mark’s account, showing the altercation and Victoria Police's failure to intervene as tensions escalated.

Mark says he urged officers to arrest his attackers, yet was removed from the scene by police, who subsequently banned him from Melbourne City for 24 hours.

Victoria Police, in an earlier statement, claimed that Mark was removed for his own safety, claiming a lack of a valid ticket and asserting that no formal assault report was made at the time.

Sharab, who has become a notorious pro-Palestinian figure in the city, is already in custody on unrelated charges linked to an alleged kidnap and torture plot. He had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini and independent journalist Rukshan Fernando.

The incident, coupled with police handling of the situation, has drawn public scrutiny and amplified tensions as antisemitism continues to rise across Australia.

