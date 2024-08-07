Pro-vax journalist Jane Hansen passes away after brain cancer battle

Pro-vaccine Australian journalist, Jane Hansen, has passed away after a nearly two-year battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Hansen, who most recently worked with News Corp’s The Sunday Telegraph, died peacefully on the Gold Coast at around 11.40 pm on Tuesday, surrounded by her loved ones.

In 2021, she fronted the documentary 'Big Shots: Anti-vaxxers Exposed,' which portrayed Australians sceptical of the Covid-19 vaccine as spreading a 'deadly campaign of fear.'

Feeling exceptionally blessed to have received my first Pfizer vaccine today. Not a single side effect 😀. Enhancing immunity with a glass of red. Thank you science — jane hansen (@janehansen2000) July 14, 2021

Hansen was diagnosed with glioblastoma 18 months ago. Her brother shared a heartfelt statement, highlighting her resilience and humour.

“Jane passed away peacefully at approximately 11.40 pm, 6 August. Jane put up an amazing fight right till the end, never once complained, and never lost her sense of humour this whole time,” he wrote.

Get a grip. The vaccine lowers transmission, prevents serious disease and hospitalisation. This is thoroughly reported. And proven. Just look at NSW rates now 94%. Axed. So you think it’s ok to infect the vulnerable too? Hysterical drama queens with the shouty caps on — jane hansen (@janehansen2000) November 30, 2021

“We will be in touch soon regarding Jane’s funeral arrangements and yes, there will be a wake to celebrate this fantastic woman!” he added.

He also expressed gratitude for the “extraordinary level of support, love and compassion” from family and friends over the past 18 months.

Hansen was also known as the anonymous author of the 2008 novel “Boned,” which criticised the “blokey culture of commercial television.”

In a 2017 article revealing herself and Fiona McKenzie as the co-writers, Hansen explained her motivation to “take a stand against” the “despicable behaviour of the men in charge.”