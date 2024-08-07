Pro-vax journalist Jane Hansen passes away after brain cancer battle

The Australian journalist and staunch critic of 'anti-vaxxers' on social media has died after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 07, 2024
  • News
Pro-vaccine Australian journalist, Jane Hansen, has passed away after a nearly two-year battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Hansen, who most recently worked with News Corp’s The Sunday Telegraph, died peacefully on the Gold Coast at around 11.40 pm on Tuesday, surrounded by her loved ones.

In 2021, she fronted the documentary 'Big Shots: Anti-vaxxers Exposed,' which portrayed Australians sceptical of the Covid-19 vaccine as spreading a 'deadly campaign of fear.'

Hansen was diagnosed with glioblastoma 18 months ago. Her brother shared a heartfelt statement, highlighting her resilience and humour.

“Jane passed away peacefully at approximately 11.40 pm, 6 August. Jane put up an amazing fight right till the end, never once complained, and never lost her sense of humour this whole time, he wrote.

“We will be in touch soon regarding Jane’s funeral arrangements and yes, there will be a wake to celebrate this fantastic woman!he added.

He also expressed gratitude for theextraordinary level of support, love and compassionfrom family and friends over the past 18 months.

Hansen was also known as the anonymous author of the 2008 novelBoned,which criticised theblokey culture of commercial television.”

In a 2017 article revealing herself and Fiona McKenzie as the co-writers, Hansen explained her motivation totake a stand againstthedespicable behaviour of the men in charge.”

