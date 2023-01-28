Procurement Canada says McKinsey received $104.6 million in contracts since 2015

Rebel News

According to the federal public works department, the controversial US multinational consulting firm McKinsey & Company has received $104.6 million in contracts from the Trudeau Liberals since 2015. However, they said information from other departments could see that number rise.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) provided the information to The Epoch Times on January 26 after telling the publication on January 17 that the total amount for 23 federal contracts is $101.4 million. It revised its statement after a frequent refresh of its contract management system captured a contract recently awarded.

The $3.2 million contract concerns a call-up against the National Master Standing Offer with McKinsey, which measures the performance of Canadian departments against foreign entities.

PSPC also told The Epoch Times that McKinsey received ten contracts valued at $12.2 million since 2015 from other departments and agencies. Of the contracts, the firm received competitive compensation for six arrangements, whereas the other four had a value of under $40,000 each.

Since Justin Trudeau became prime minister in 2015, the CBC uncovered that the federal government initially gave McKinsey $66 million in contracts. Compared to the nine years Stephen Harper served as prime minister, they received only $2.2 million in federal contracts.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said on Tuesday that his MPs would ask a parliamentary committee to study federal contracts given to McKinsey.

"Recent reporting has shown neither the company nor the government is willing to explain what the money is for," said Poilievre. "We want to know what all this money was for."

However, in a previous statement, McKinsey defended its work with the Trudeau Liberals.

"Our government work in Canada is entirely non-partisan and focuses on core management topics, such as digitization and operations improvement," said the firm on January 10. "Our firm does not make policy recommendations on immigration or any other topic."

Prominently, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) turned to McKinsey on several occasions since 2015, with $24.5 million in contracts for management advice. IRCC and the Canada Border Services Agency account for nearly half of all federal compensation issued to the firm.

According to a Radio-Canada investigation, two IRCC sources anonymously conveyed that McKinsey influenced the country's immigration policy, which has grown to record levels in recent years.

Both sources criticized the firm's possible influence on Canada's immigration targets, which follow similar determinations from the 2016 Advisory Council on Economic Growth report, chaired by McKinsey's then-global head Dominic Barton.

In 2016, Canada accepted about 320,000 permanent residents. The advisory council recommended gradually increasing to 450,000 people annually to respond to labour demands.

Per the IRCC, Canada added just over 437,000 new permanent residents in 2022, accounting for three-quarters of the country's population growth. The Trudeau Liberals want to welcome upwards of 500,000 immigrants annually by 2025, per their immigration plan.

The House of Commons government operations committee voted on January 18 to study the contracts and McKinsey's role in federal affairs.

Trudeau has asked his ministers to look into the contracts and expressed a desire for change if needed. His ministers and representatives from the firm will be called to testify before the committee.