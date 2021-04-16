Project Veritas founder plans to sue Twitter after being suspended following CNN exposé

Fox News

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe was unceremoniously removed from Twitter after he embarrassed CNN and exposed the network for running anti-Trump propaganda in 2020.

Earlier this week, O’Keefe and his organization Project Veritas published a series of videos exposing CNN technical director Charlie Chester, who bragged to his Tinder date, a Project Veritas undercover reporter, about his network’s propagandizing efforts.

A day after the hashtag #ExposeCNN trended on Twitter, O’Keefe was permanently suspended from the social media network. Twitter claims that it suspended O’Keefe for violating the platform’s rules against platform manipulation and spam.

Project Veritas was suspended from Twitter earlier in February.

On Thursday evening, O’Keefe told Fox News’ Sean Hannity alongside his counsel, Harmeet Dhillon, that he was suing Twitter for “falsely and maliciously claiming that I did something that I did not do.”

“A lot of lawsuits coming from Project Veritas here. We won in the Supreme Court in New York against the New York Times for defamation, and now we’re going to go ahead and sue Twitter for suspending my account and falsely and maliciously claiming that I did something that I did not do,” said O’Keefe in response to Hannity’s questions about his lawsuit, which he announced earlier in the day.

O’Keefe and Project Veritas are currently involved in a lawsuit against the New York Times and have won numerous legal victories against outlets and journalists that falsely or maliciously publish false information about the organization.

“We will not lose … We can’t afford to lose. We’ve never lost a lawsuit,” O’Keefe stated, adding that he intended to file his lawsuit against Twitter next Monday.

“They did this after we released all of these bombshell recordings into CNN showing them calling themselves propaganda,” he continued. “It’s pretty extraordinary timing, but there are fundamental principles here we have to fight for, and I’m confident we’re going to create an army of people that are going to follow in our footsteps.”

“We have no other option, so we are suing Twitter on Monday,” he added.