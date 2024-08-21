Protecting parliamentarians, public figures placing 'significant strain' on RCMP resources

Cerib - stock.adobe.com

Protecting parliamentarians and public figures is putting a "significant strain" on RCMP personnel and diverting resources from other priorities, forcing a "delicate balance" in response to flagged threats, warns an internal briefing note.

"The limited capacity of the RCMP's protective services must be prioritized based on these assessments," reports The Canadian Press. The note was one of a series of memos obtained by the outlet through an access to information request.

As The Canadian Press report detailed:

"As the number of threats continues to increase, the RCMP and other departments must be strategic in their analysis of this threat environment," says a January note. Balancing risk against "strained resources" requires a constant review of protective priorities and identification of any residual concerns, adds the note. "Responsible departments must communicate and work together to ensure appropriate leveraging of security resources to complement RCMP protective activities, and steps to mitigate risks.

Earlier this year, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme suggested the government draft new legislation to make it easier for police to issue charges to individuals who threaten politicians.

“People feel more free to express what they really think, which is a good thing, but it has to be done in a civil way,” Duheme said in May, as reported by Global News. “Every elected official has a right to feel secure in doing their job.”

In August, the Mounties' union called for the federal force to take over policing Parliament Hill. National Police Federation president Brian Sauvé said the Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) was "lacking" in its ability to handle offenders.

While PPS officers can carry firearms, they cannot make arrests. Instead, PPS can call local Ottawa police to make arrests, or the RCMP depending on the nature of the threat.

With training time for its officers taking around a year and a half, a memo obtained by The Canadian Press warns the RCMP "will be stretched to meet current and future demands for protective services."

As large international gatherings like the North American leaders' summit, the 2025 G7 meeting and the 2026 soccer World Cup begin to draw near, the RCMP is in the early stages of planning and preparing for increased close protection of officials.

An additional 235 officers will be needed in the close protection program, RCMP spokeswoman Robin Percival said.