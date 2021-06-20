Activists gather in Montreal to protest life-altering hormone treatments in children

Activist Chris Elston was back in Montreal recently to protest the use of puberty blockers in children. The good news: this time around, he wasn’t pummelled by members of the tolerant, loving left who think it’s a jolly good idea for children to transition prior to puberty. Yanky Pollak joined David Menzies to discuss all the disturbing details.

