Activists gather in Montreal to protest life-altering hormone treatments in children

  • By Rebel News
  • June 20, 2021

Activist Chris Elston was back in Montreal recently to protest the use of puberty blockers in children. The good news: this time around, he wasn’t pummelled by members of the tolerant, loving left who think it’s a jolly good idea for children to transition prior to puberty. Yanky Pollak joined David Menzies to discuss all the disturbing details.

This is only a clip of Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, a weekly show where David Menzies speaks directly with Rebel reporters about the biggest stories of the week. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

Gender Montreal
