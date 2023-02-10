Protesters met with counter protesters at drag story time event in Ottawa

E-transfer (Canada):

Multiple people were detained outside of the National Arts Centre in Ottawa as Protesters were met with counter protesters at a Drag Story Time event for children and families.

HAPPENING NOW: People protesting a drag story time show for children and families at the National Arts Centre. Counter protestors are here in support of the show. https://t.co/xZvGysz5rD pic.twitter.com/UTFiucYVy2 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 8, 2023

According to the National Arts Centre website:

Local drag celebrities China Doll and Cyril Cinder and Musicians from Monkey Rock Music are here to entertain children and families of all ages.

Many of the protesters believe that it is inappropriate for children to be attending the event. On the other hand, counter protesters showed up to defend the event.

One of the individuals' detained at the event was 16-year-old Josh Alexander.

Earlier this week, Josh was arrested at his high school by police after he attempted to attend school while being suspended for expressing his view of there being only two genders.

Highschooler Josh Alexander protesting against Drag Queen Story Hour here in Ottawa was detained for unknown reasons. https://t.co/xZvGysz5rD pic.twitter.com/OSA9O3tpb7 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 8, 2023

