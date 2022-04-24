Rebel News Banner Ad - Mother's Day Merch at the Rebel News Store

Protests, Mansions and Policing: Hawk Newsome (BLM) & Eric Butler (Tatum Report) | Andrew Says #70

Newsome and Butler agree on some issues, but differ greatly on others.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 24, 2022
  • News Analysis

Black Lives Matter Greater New York's Hawk Newsome (@IamHawkNewsome) and Eric Butler of TatumReport.com join Andrew Says to touch on BLM riots and protests, as well as New York City vaccine mandates.

Both agree that Mayor Eric Adams is mismanaging the Big Apple, but the two clash on topics such as abortion, discrimination and Black Lives Matter's controversial purchasing of  mansions.

Extra segments on RebelNews+ have the writer and the activist arguing over banking systems and much more.

Watch for many agreements and disagreements, but overall great political discourse.

