Public Health Agency confirms higher death rates among boosted Canadians compared to the unvaccinated

Before the summer recess, Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall questioned the government about excess mortality data, specifically regarding COVID-19 deaths by vaccination status and reporting delays from Statistics Canada.

While many of her inquiries went unanswered, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) acknowledged that booster recipients have higher death rates before cautioning against misinterpreting the data due to increased vaccination rates. PHAC outlined the following reporting categories:

Between June 13-27, 2022, the average number of weekly deaths reported was 23.3 among unvaccinated cases, 1 among those not yet protected cases, 8.3 among partially vaccinated cases, 73.3 among fully vaccinated cases, and 144 among fully vaccinated cases with an additional dose.

Between July 4-18, 2022, the average number of weekly deaths reported was 13 among unvaccinated cases, 23.5 among fully vaccinated cases, 63 among fully vaccinated cases with one additional dose, and 20 among fully vaccinated with two or more additional doses.

Between July 25 – August 29, 2022, the average number of weekly deaths reported was 28.7 among unvaccinated cases, 7 among cases with primary series completed, 109.3 among cases with primary series completed and one additional dose, 46.3 among cases with primary series completed and two or more additional doses.

This indicates a three- to five-fold increase in death rates among those with two or more vaccine doses compared to the unvaccinated across all data groups.

PHAC goes on to confirm that “Across all weeks in the time period of interest, the number of deaths were highest among those with a primary series and 1 additional dose.”

However, the agency cautions against reading too far into this with the following statement:

"Please interpret the numbers provided with the following considerations and data caveats: Please note that these are crude numbers and do not account for the number of people in each vaccination status category. During the timeframe of interest, those with a primary series and 1 additional dose were the largest vaccine status group in the Canadian population (approximately 50% of the Canadian population and increasing). As such, although the crude number of deaths are highest among this group, the rate of deaths among those with a primary series and 1 additional dose are low in comparison to those who are unvaccinated. (Those unvaccinated were 8 times more likely to die than those with a completed primary vaccine series and 1 or more additional doses. From the August 26, 2022 COVID-19 epidemiology update web page.)"

The archived version of that page reveals that PHAC’s claims should be viewed with skepticism.

The Public Health Agency of Canada claims that unvaccinated individuals were five times more likely to be hospitalized and seven (not eight) times more likely to die than those with a complete primary vaccine series.

However, their classification system is misleading; those who received their first dose less than 14 days prior are categorized as unvaccinated and the category marked “not yet protected” is removed to be lumped in as unvaccinated.

This means that individuals who are partially vaccinated but not yet considered fully vaccinated are crookedly grouped in with the unvaccinated, distorting the data and undermining the credibility of the agency's findings.

If you contracted COVID-19, were hospitalized, or died within 14 days of your first vaccine dose, you were classified as unvaccinated. This flawed categorization seriously skews perceptions of vaccine efficacy and mortality risk.

Despite PHAC urging caution in interpreting trends, they fail to address their own misleading data definitions, rendering all information from the agency and Health Canada unreliable and further validating the safety and efficacy concerns surrounding these products.