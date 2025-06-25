Public Health Agency of Canada's new President sparking early concerns

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to the Public Health Agency of Canada selecting Nancy Hamzawi as its fifth new president in the last five years.

Hamzawi, who previously worked at Environment and Climate Change Canada, replaces retiring president Heather Jeffrey, as previously reported by Rebel News.

Sheila pointed out that Hamzawi doesn't exactly appear to be a prime exemplar of physical health despite her new role leading Canada's largest public health agency.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has appointed its fifth president in as many years, with Nancy Hamzawi stepping into the $296,000-a-year role.@TamaraUgo with the full details: https://t.co/WU7M3LU1jo pic.twitter.com/yT1Rb4aZ3k — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 24, 2025

"She's stepping into a $300,000-a-year role, but I don't think she's making her step targets every day if you know what I mean," she said. "And I'm tired of these people rubbing it in our faces that the people who are in charge of our healthcare system are sickly, or dying of their lifestyle choices, either slowly or quickly."

Sheila went on: "During the NDP years, we had a health minister named Sarah Hoffman who could have been on a reality show with Dr. Now ... They're not practicing what they preach, I'm not taking health advice from people like that, I'm just not."

Hamzawi holds a Master's in Chemical Engineering and Bachelor's degrees in Chemical Engineering and Biochemistry from the University of Ottawa.