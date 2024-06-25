Public Health Canada's fear of catching COVID from paper led to ArriveScam

Sheila Gunn Reid looks at a report which showed Public Health Canada's irrational fear of catching COVID-19 from paper led to the eventual development of the ArriveCan app, leading to the $60 million ArriveScam scandal.

The pandemic agency's unscientific and superstitious fears of coronavirus contagion on paper products prompted the creation of the scandal-plagued travel surveillance app ArriveCan.

The flawed ArriveCan application, dubbed ArriveScam by critics, was a $60 million mandatory travel app which tracked the vaccination status of travellers entering the country and was developed by GC strategies, a company run by Christian Firth.

ArriveScam is now the subject of multiple police investigations into deleted records, wrongfully awarded and inflated contracts, contracts with no work for payment, and internal corruption at the Canada Border Services Agency.

Documents obtained by Blacklock's Reporter reveal the hysteria driven by a COVID-19 conspiracy theory about the virus living on paper paved the way for the waste, corruption and abuses of ArriveScam.

According to Blacklock's:

The Public Health Agency, in an in-house memo, says it introduced the $59.5 million ArriveCan app because it feared ordinary Customs forms were infected with Covid.

“Early in the pandemic, before the transmission vectors of Covid were well understood, there was suspicion the virus could ‘live’ on and be transmitted via the paper forms,” said the memo, Benefits Of ArriveCan.

But Public Health Agency doctors never claimed COVID-19 was transmissible by paper. As the story continues:

“I am not quite sure what the risk would be,” Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy chief public health officer, told reporters March 23, 2020. “The risk is not really out there. There should be no chance of interaction.”

Managers have never identified the source of their paper germ theory. Jonathan Moor, a Canada Border Services Agency vice-president, testified on April 3 at the Commons public accounts committee that an unidentified expert told managers that paper forms were unsafe.

“A lot of the individual Border Services officers really were very reluctant to touch paper because the Public Health Agency had said you can catch Covid from touching paper, so the necessity to get a paperless process in place was really important,” he said.

All of this would be hilarious — if the hysteria didn't cost Canadians $60 million and counting.

