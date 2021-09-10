Purple Wave? People's Party leader Maxime Bernier on being excluded from leaders' debates
Maxime Bernier joins Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss the leaders' debates, his policies and the current wave of support his People's Party of Canada is experiencing.
A new poll from EKOS today shows that Maxime Bernier's People's Party of Canada is currently polling at 12 per cent nationally. Despite the current influx of support, something Bernier has been describing as a “purple wave,” his party was excluded from the debates hosted by the Leaders' Debates Commission.
Bernier, who is the only federal leader speaking out against vaccine mandates, passports and lockdowns, could have brought a different perspective on some of the most important issues as Canadians get set to head to the polls.
Instead, he, much like Rebel News prior to our victory in court, was excluded from that platform.
And so it was that Bernier joined our special debate livestream last night prior to the start of the event, where he gave his opinions on a number of policies that his party is pushing and what makes his party so different from the political offerings that were on display.
