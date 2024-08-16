Quarter of Canadians rely on food banks to make ends meet: report

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A growing number of Canadians will access their local food bank this fall—more so than reported during the pandemic.

Almost a quarter of Canadians are under incredible financial duress that they rely on food banks to eat, according to Statistics Canada.

“Findings from the current analysis show certain groups are experiencing greater financial strain due to rising prices including those with lower incomes, younger adults, households with children and persons with disability,” wrote analysts.

Twenty three percent of Canadians surveyed said they were “likely to obtain food or meals from community organizations in the next six months.” The rate in 2021 was 20%.

Reliance on food banks was even higher among low income households, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. Forty-two percent of low income Canadians were likely to use a food bank this fall.

“When asked about financial related stress, more than one third of Canadians, 35 percent, described most days as ‘quite a bit’ or ‘extremely stressful’ due to financial issues,” wrote StatsCan.

The average family spends more on taxes (43.0%) than it does on basic necessities such as food, shelter, and clothing combined (35.6%), according to a recent Fraser Institute report. There has also been a steady increase in taxation in recent years, with noticeable jumps in 2022 and 2023.

Families with young children were most stressed, said the report. “Over half of households with children, 55 percent, reported rising prices were greatly affecting their ability to meet day to day expenses,” wrote analysts.

According to the national Food Price Report, groceries on average will cost Canadian families $16,297 this year. Grocery costs continue to climb, from $16,288.41 last year and $15,232.81 in 2022.

It is reported that only 25% of Canadians are eating the recommended daily minimums as food affordability soars with inflation sweeping the nation.https://t.co/EBFSTeVOxD — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) June 30, 2023

The latest results from StatsCan Social Surveys follow 2023 testimony at the Commons agriculture committee indicating even full time workers were using food banks. “Things are upside down,” testified Neil Hetherington, CEO of the Daily Bread Food Bank of Toronto, largest in the nation.

“It does not make sense that unemployment is as low as it is and food bank usage is as high as it is,” testified Hetherington. “This is the very first time in the 40 years food banks have been in Canada that we have seen unemployment so low and food bank usage at the rates we are seeing right now.”

“What is new is we are now seeing individuals who are working full time having to make use of food banks,” said Hetherington. “In fact that number has risen to about one third of food bank clients having full time employment.”

Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest Canada, said food banks were a necessity. “I cannot stress enough the desperation that is being felt by Canadians across this country as people are simply trying to survive,” she testified. “They don’t have the means to make ends meet.”

“Every day Canadians are forced to choose between healthy, nutritious food and other essentials like housing, heating, water and transportation,” said Nikkel. “Food is a discretionary cost.”