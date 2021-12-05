Quebec announces vaccines for children and for zoo animals: Montrealers react

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Another protest in Montreal took place in Lafontaine Park. Despite the cold and rainy weather, people gathered together, united in their movement.

Some people gathered with family while others with friends. Music was played to help people warm up and coffee was also available on site.

A march started in the streets of Montreal where many people were shouting about their dissatisfaction with the government with regards to COVID-19.

Following the announcement of vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds, I was interested in knowing what people would do if vaccination became mandatory for children to enter the school system.

I also wanted to get people's reaction to the government's announcement of vaccines for zoo animals as well as Quebec’s deers.