Quebec Conservative Claire Samson bids farewell to political life

Parliament is out for the summer and the provincial election is just around the corner. Quebecers will go to the polls on October 3 to vote for the next government. As in any election cycle, some current MNAs will not be seeking reelection, such as Claire Samson, who represents Iberville.

Samson began her tenure with the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) and ended it with the Conservative Party of Quebec, serving under leader Éric Duhaime. Samson was the only MNA to oppose the extreme measures imposed by the government of Premier François Legault. After witnessing the lockdowns, the stopping of the economy, the segregation of the population with the vaccine passport and the curfews, Samson chose retirement over continuing her career in politics.

All the same, she clarified that the last two years were a beautiful period of political challenge. A farewell rally was held in Montreal in honour of the Iberville MNA. Many party members gathered to express their gratitude for having been represented in the National Assembly, in large part Quebecers who have been marginalized by the current government.

