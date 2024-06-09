Quebec launches helpline for politicians experiencing harassment

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on June 7, 2024.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra took a look at a recent story from the CBC about Quebec launching a helpline for politicians who feel they are suffering from harassment.

Hundreds of Quebec politicians have left public life since 2021, according to the CBC, leading to the creation of the hotline to connect them with psychological support.

While politicians complain of harassment, life is still tough for the non-political class. "Grocery shopping is more expensive than ever, the carbon tax means that gasoline and everything that uses gasoline is more expensive," said Ezra. "And then there's the non-financial stuff. Crime is nuts. Out of control immigration is stressing everything, from hospitals to traffic and housing."

"And then there's the cultural things, like the fact that Trudeau is in love with terrorists and those who support them, at least that's how it looks. And at the same time, he's pushing a culture of death on Canadians, both through assisted suicide and by legalizing hard drugs."

But politicians are definitely the people we should be working to protect, right?