Quebec Liberal Party launches provincial election campaign in Montreal

Many people are more interested in politics since the damage caused by the pandemic and the freedom-killing measures imposed by the government in place.

The Quebec Liberal Party, which has been the party most often in power, is in a slight free fall. The party is not complete in terms of candidates and in the polls they continue to lose points. They held their campaign launch in Montreal and held a reception with many supporters.

The unveiling of their bus was also a rallying point for media and activists.

The media's point of the day was to demystify why Mr. Legault in his press conference for the launch of his campaign had referred to Dominique Anglade as Madame — or “that lady”.