Why is a Conservative MP attacking a pro-Chinese democracy website?

  • By Rebel News
  • March 12, 2021

Remove Ads

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at a French-language interview in La Presse, a left-wing newspaper in Montreal which included comments from the Conservative Party MP Alain Rayes.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“So the Liberal cabinet minister says he hates the Epoch Times, he calls them names, he mansplains and whitesplains to them, but at the end of the day he says he won’t censor them.

“And the “Conservative” critic — well, he’s the censor. He wants to punish them, cut them off, demand that the feds cut it off.

“Have you ever hear Alain Rayes say that about the CBC? Demanding they be cut off? I spent some time searching online, his twitter feed, his parliamentary speeches. I couldn’t find such a statement. I haven’t heard him say he’d cut off the newspaper bail-out, have you? I’m open to correction here; but I can’t find any such thing.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Conservative Party of Canada Media Party Epoch Times
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Get Rebel News

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads