Why is a Conservative MP attacking a pro-Chinese democracy website?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at a French-language interview in La Presse, a left-wing newspaper in Montreal which included comments from the Conservative Party MP Alain Rayes.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“So the Liberal cabinet minister says he hates the Epoch Times, he calls them names, he mansplains and whitesplains to them, but at the end of the day he says he won’t censor them. “And the “Conservative” critic — well, he’s the censor. He wants to punish them, cut them off, demand that the feds cut it off. “Have you ever hear Alain Rayes say that about the CBC? Demanding they be cut off? I spent some time searching online, his twitter feed, his parliamentary speeches. I couldn’t find such a statement. I haven’t heard him say he’d cut off the newspaper bail-out, have you? I’m open to correction here; but I can’t find any such thing.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

