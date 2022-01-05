Quebec reinstates ridiculous, unscientific curfew

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Yanky Pollak is back in Montreal from Florida to cover what we call here in Quebec: the war measure called curfew!

Myself and Yanky have been chasing the action in the streets of Montreal to know if this time around, the SPVM will reintroduce surveillance and hand out fines to people like they did during our previous curfew, or couvre-feu.

The province of Quebec is the only place in Canada where the measures are at this extreme level — all while having the highest rate of vaccination in the country.

Complete lockdown, curfew, vaccine passports, all shops closed on Sundays — what else will be coming next?

The government wants to promote vaccine booster shots and it seems likely that this is why they are shutting everything down again.

We expect that LockdownReports.com will be big this time, and the stories should be quite interesting!

Yanky Pollak est de retour à Montréal depuis la Floride pour couvrir ce que nous appelons ici au Québec: la mesure de guerre appelée le couvre-feu!

Alexa et Yanky suivent l'action dans les rues de Montréal pour savoir si cette fois-ci, le SPVM va renforcer la surveillance et distribuer des amendes aux gens.

La province de Québec est le seul endroit au Canada où les mesures sont à ce point extrêmes — tout en ayant le plus haut taux de vaccination du pays. Confinement total, couvre-feu, passeports vaccinaux, fermeture de tous les magasins le dimanche — que va-t-il y avoir d'autre?

Ils veulent promouvoir la dose de rappel et c'est pourquoi ils ont tout fermé.

Les reportages sur le confinement seront grandioses cette fois-ci, et les histoires devraient être très intéressantes!