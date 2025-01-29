Quebec separatists call for election, won’t support tariff ‘bailout package’

The Bloc Québécois will not support the current Liberal government under any circumstances, according to Yves-Francois Blanchet, its leader.

“Would you support the government in the House of Commons should they present [a bailout package for people affected by American tariffs]?” a reporter asked.

“I see no way I would support anything from the government,” replied Blanchet, continuing calls for a snap election.

Meanwhile, New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says his caucus may support the Liberals before a March confidence vote, should they table pandemic-level handouts for workers.

“There are hundreds and thousands of Canadian jobs at risk,” Singh told reporters on Tuesday when speaking on the looming tariffs.

During the COVID pandemic, tens of thousands of businesses closed their doors permanently despite promises of support, with billions more misallocated.

Still, Singh urged all Parliamentary parties to come together and provide support, with discussions yet to have taken place.

Blanchet, however, refused to support the government’s work relief program before a non-confidence vote had taken place. He insists the Liberals should call an election as soon as their new leader is selected.

“I believe the intention would be to create a context in which the government would get one week, two weeks … three weeks, and then they remain there longer than [they are] supposed [to].”

Blanchet and his caucus rescinded an earlier offer of a coalition government after the Liberal Party would not pass supply chain legislation and pension reform.

They supported several Conservative confidence motions last fall that ultimately failed, due to lingering support from New Democrats.

A last-ditched effort to save Trudeau’s political career failed on January 7, the day after he prorogued Parliament. At the time, the Bloc and New Democrats refused to support him further.

“If the Liberals want to make things clear and support people, they should simply start the election sooner,” Blanchet said. “I’m not [falling] for any tricks.”

Trudeau subsequently resigned in disgrace, with his successor to be chosen on March 9, followed by a throne speech and confidence vote later that month.

A recent Ipsos poll found that more than half of Canadians want an election triggered before October 2025, amid low trust in the governing Liberals.

“Nothing prevents the Liberals … [from saying] on March 10 that we are going into an election,” Blanchet said.