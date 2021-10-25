Quebec wants to fire unvaxxed health care staff, replace them with novices: Alexa Lavoie

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, Alexa Lavoie joined David Menzies to talk about the thousands of protesters rallying against Quebec's health-care worker vaccine mandate after the government announced the policy would be delayed by another month.

The Frontline Workers Protest is on the March to L’hôtel-Dieu de Québec hospital !



Police have blocked the roadway to the hospital. It has recently been made illegal to protest within 50 meters of a hospital. @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/6IT6vl0B4p — Alexa Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 15, 2021

