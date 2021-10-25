Quebec wants to fire unvaxxed health care staff, replace them with novices: Alexa Lavoie

Thousands of protesters in Quebec showed up to protest against the province's vaccine mandate for health care workers.

  • By Rebel News
  • October 25, 2021

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, Alexa Lavoie joined David Menzies to talk about the thousands of protesters rallying against Quebec's health-care worker vaccine mandate after the government announced the policy would be delayed by another month.

