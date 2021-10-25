Quebec wants to fire unvaxxed health care staff, replace them with novices: Alexa Lavoie
Thousands of protesters in Quebec showed up to protest against the province's vaccine mandate for health care workers.
On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, Alexa Lavoie joined David Menzies to talk about the thousands of protesters rallying against Quebec's health-care worker vaccine mandate after the government announced the policy would be delayed by another month.
The Frontline Workers Protest is on the March to L’hôtel-Dieu de Québec hospital !— Alexa Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 15, 2021
Police have blocked the roadway to the hospital. It has recently been made illegal to protest within 50 meters of a hospital. @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/6IT6vl0B4p
- By Ezra Levant
