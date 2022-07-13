Quebecers protest rising inflation in Saint-Leonard

E-transfer (Canada):

Inflation is a major problem around the world. Many Canadians are suffering from the repercussions of it and many are struggling to keep up with the current reality. The gap between the rich and the poor is widening, creating a real class divide in society. The middle class that once encompassed most of the population is no longer there.

Rents are skyrocketing, groceries have become exorbitant, gas has become a luxury, interest rates are rising and the population is on the verge of a collapse. The cost of living is increasing at a great speed but the salaries are not keeping up. We have experienced the psychological repercussions of the measures imposed by the government, but with inflation, these same repercussions will explode.

A demonstration against inflation and the cost of living has just begun in Montreal.



A man drums on the face of Premier François Legault.@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/zvC1QJYjc0 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 9, 2022

Quebecers have begun to protest this problem as well as the current government's economic policies causing it, in their neighbourhood of Saint-Leonard, Montreal. Rebel News stopped by the protest to hear from Canadians.

Many of them revealed the repercussions of inflation on their personal budget and they gave their opinion on the farmers’ demonstration in the Netherlands.

“We are the third country in the world in the production of petroleum gas, and despite that, we are among the most in trouble,” observed a protester.