Questions remain in Arizona as ‘third world’ vote-counting process scrutinized

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News' Katie Daviscourt joined Ezra from outside of the Maricopa County election tabulation center to discuss the state's highly questionable vote-counting measures.

As stated by Ezra, "I saw one fella say that each ballot in that tabulation center has been handled by six different people, and here it is a week later. Who knows what's happened inside that building in the last week."

Katie commented on the situation on the ground saying, "I have yet to hear Democrats say anything negative about how Maricopa County is running their elections. There have been protests outside of the center, and one is going to be happening soon, which is why I'm out here on the ground right now."

She went on to say, "The people, the Republicans are angry, they are infuriated, and they feel disenfranchised. When they showed up to the polls on Tuesday, they were told that the machines were down. And the machines were malfunctioning in more than 26 locations."

"When lawyers went before a judge and requested polling stations be open later so people could vote, they turned that down. So they have been showing up sporadically outside the Maricopa County election tabulation center to make their voices heard, because they've had it with how they're running the elections," Katie added.

Katie also said, "The protesters showing up, they have remained peaceful. You know, mainstream media wants there to be another January 6 moment. That is not going to be happening here."

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the whole episode and to gain access to all of our exclusive full-length shows, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.