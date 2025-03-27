Questions surrounding Carney's finances and potential conflicts of interest intensify

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how Mark Carney's vast wealth and intimate government ties raise serious conflict of interest concerns as a critical federal election looms.

The former Bank of Canada governor's finances have been thrust under the microscope after it was revealed that under Carney's leadership, his company Brookfield used Bermuda as a tax haven to attract foreign investment.

Carney also accused CBC reporter Rosemary Barton of questioning him with "ill will" when she asked him about his finances and potential conflicts of interest.

Mark Carney dismisses questions from reporters who ask about potential conflicts of interest he might have, telling CBC's Rosemary Barton she is acting with "ill-will" and that her "line of questioning is trying to invent new rules." pic.twitter.com/lHK6OL8YzZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 17, 2025

"Mark Carney is being very sketchy about his vast wealth and how he got it," Ezra began.

"I have nothing against vast wealth — I do have a few questions how Carney could have amassed such wealth while working for the Bank of England, and then the United Nations, and then as an economic advisor to Justin Trudeau for five years," he said.

Ezra went on: "Seems like it would be a real conflict of interest to have an inside track on so many government plans while also running a major company called Brookfield, which is like a smaller version of BlackRock, making huge investments, making divestments, moving capital around, picking winners and losers."

Carney has faced additional criticism in recent weeks from Conservatives who say he is simply "hiding" the consumer carbon tax until after the election after he reduced the rate to zero. Carney still supports and has kept in place a carbon tax on "large emitters."