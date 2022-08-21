A radicalized young man is suspected of stabbing Salman Rushdie — how many more are out there?
Raheel Raza, chairman of the Rebel News advisory board, joined David Menzies to discuss the attack on the author of The Satanic Verses.
On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies was joined by Raheel Raza, chairman of the Rebel News advisory board, to discuss the attack on author Salman Rushdie.
For those who embrace freedom, August 12 was a shocking day indeed. A 24-year-old hooligan attempted to murder Rushdie at a public event in New York. But why? Perhaps most disturbing is the young age of Rushdie's attacker, who wasn't even alive when the original firestorm began over Rushdie's book, The Satanic Verses.
"It is shocking of course, but not entirely surprising," said Raheel. "Since 9/11 we have been talking and warning about the dangers of brainwashing young people... so it tells you of the level of radicalization, that a young man, born in the USA, went for a visit to Lebanon and according to his own mother, came back radicalized."
"The question that we have to ask is... how many more Hadi Matars are there that we don't know about?"
This is only a clip of Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, a weekly show where David Menzies speaks directly with Rebel reporters about the biggest stories of the week. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.
- By Raheel Raza
PETITION: I Support Salman Rushdie
2,595 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.