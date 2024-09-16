‘What’s Next’ Health Event: Advocates Rally Against Censorship and Pharma Influence

E-transfer (Canada):

Medical freedom advocates gathered on September 14 at Canada Christian College in Whitby, Ont. for a ‘What’s Next?’ health and medicine event hosted by Canadians for Truth.

Keynote speakers included internist and cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, ousted emergency room physician Dr. Mark Trozzi and former statistician turned author Regina Watteel who shared insights on the future of health and wellness. Attendees shared their thoughts on the event, from vaccine awareness to censorship, and empowerment through research and knowledge.

One attendee described being treated like a foreign agent for avoiding COVID shots, calling the discrimination “ridiculous.” A registered holistic nutritionist declared her commitment to having a strong, healthy body and will not be coerced into pharmaceutical products.

Another attendee shared that the widespread censorship of alternative COVID-19 treatments made him realize the extent of information manipulation and media bias.

Earlier this month, federal health officials admitted that they knew COVID-19 vaccines did not prevent transmission, but they thrust punitive vaccine mandates on Canadians anyway.



MORE: https://t.co/ASKvchiIt9 pic.twitter.com/afhZjV8ciq — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) June 27, 2024

“What becomes very obvious is that [these captured institutions] are not going to back down,” says Watteel, who later explains that institutions like the Canadian Institute for Health Research later doubled down. “We need a large grassroots movement to see change. One of the reasons that I keep clinging to this particular case of fraud is that I believe it’s a solid case. It shows intent to deceive individuals and I believe this case is our best bet for bringing protections against future mandates.”

Dr. Trozzi says that one of the immediate issues pressing Canadians is Bill C-293, Canada’s Pandemic Preparedness Act.

Moving forward, he hopes that justice will prevail. “People currently in higher offices have committed malfeasance, fraud and negligence,” he says, referring to pandemic-related actions and restrictions.

“The evidence that I present,” he explains, “they have that. They can snow job Canadians with the CBC propagandists, but it doesn’t change the facts that are real.”

Pierre Poilievre puts forward a bill to ban vaccine mandates across the entire federal employment sector.



Making Canada the most free country, he says, "includes bodily autonomy — the freedom to decide what people put in their own bodies."https://t.co/QRmdeFz1IY pic.twitter.com/W2I0dYv6Gk — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 25, 2023

One key takeaway was that the so-called “small fringe minority” with “unacceptable views” labelled by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are actually a growing, united force ready to challenge the status quo.

“There are many of us and more people are waking up to what we need to know to move forward,” says one. “We’re stronger together,” says another.

“Knowledge is power. The curtains have been pulled back and we see you now.”