Rally for Jesus: 'Let Us Worship' heads to Washington State

As residents flee the state, which has been crippled by progressive policies, in droves, a group of joyous individuals flocked to a wide open field at Harvey Airfield all with the same mission — to bring hope back to the state of Washington.

It was in 2020 when Sean Feucht first took a stand against government overreach. He refused to allow corrupt politicians dictate whether or not Christians could gather to worship under the guise of public health restrictions, and launched a movement across the United States called “Let Us Worship.”

The group first came to Seattle during the height of the anti-police riots following the death of George Floyd in May 2020. Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists had overthrown a six-block radius of Seattle and created the infamous Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, also known as CHAZ or CHOP. The Seattle Police Department was forced to forfeit their East Precinct headquarters to the militia, and city council members were complicit with the activists.

While worshipping in Cal Anderson Park, Feucht and his ministry were threatened, harassed, and attacked by Antifa. But the violence failed to stop them from continuing their mission. The movement that was birthed in Seattle's CHOP Zone has since spread far and wide, and they returned to Seattle once more.