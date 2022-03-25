“If they don't speak up on this, they will be next”: RC Maxwell of Project Veritas on who is defending free press

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, RC Maxwell (follow @Black_Hannity on Instagram) of Project Veritas caught us up on two recent stories: Video of Unconstitutional FBI Raid on Project Veritas Journalist’s Home; Armed Agents Scream 'Let Me See Your Hands!' and Microsoft Corporation Legal Documents Show Biden DOJ Spying on Project Veritas Journalists; Hides it from Federal Court Judge.

In this clip, RC and Ezra discuss which groups have come to the defence of Project Veritas, and why it's so crucial for journalists to stand up for the freedom of the press.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.