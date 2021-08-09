RCMP investigating arson at Fox Lake Community Church in northern Alberta
RCMP are investigating a weekend fire at a church located on the Fox Lake Indian reserve, 550 kilometres north of Edmonton in Alberta.
The RCMP told media in a statement that emergency crews responded some time around 10 p.m. on Saturday night after reports of a fire at the Fox Lake Community Church:
...Mounties said smoke was observed coming from the interior of the structure as they arrived on scene.
The Fox Lake Volunteer Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.
“The building is still standing but sustained significant damage to the interior,” RCMP said. “A fire investigator attended the scene and was able to determine that the fire was deliberately set.”
- By Drea Humphrey
