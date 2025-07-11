RCMP launch criminal investigation into Lion Electric amid shareholder allegations
The RCMP's investigation aims to determine whether any criminal securities violations occurred, including potential fraud or misrepresentation to investors.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have opened a criminal investigation into Lion Electric Co. following complaints from shareholders alleging deceptive practices and misleading financial disclosures.
The probe by federal authorities comes in parallel with a class-action lawsuit filed in February, in which investors claim the St-Jérôme–based electric school-bus manufacturer misrepresented its order book, production capacity, and financial health—leading to inflated stock prices before a dramatic collapse in late 2024.
The lawsuit alleges damages from the drop in share value, which reportedly plunged by as much as 96% once the truth emerged .
Lion Electric entered creditor protection in December with around US $500 million in debt, and has since sought a restructuring focused on school-bus production and localizing manufacturing in Quebec.
A court-appointed monitor later indicated the company may ultimately face liquidation after provincial authorities declined additional public funding.
Following the shareholder complaints and the ongoing class-action, Quebec opposition parties have called for a legislative inquiry and transparency over millions in public funds the company received .
Lion Electric’s spokesperson, Patrick Gervais, stated that due to legal constraints, the company is unable to comment on the RCMP investigation .
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.