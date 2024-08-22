RCMP lay terror charges against suspect from GTA

oasisamuel - stock.adobe.com

The RCMP have laid terror charges against a person in the Greater Toronto Area, the agency said on Thursday.

They say the suspect has been charged with participating in the activities of a terrorist group for the purpose of enhancing the ability of the terrorist group to carry out terrorist activity.

The person was also charged with counselling another person to commit a terrorist offence, the Canadian Press reports.

The suspect cannot be identified due to the alleged offences taking place when they were a minor, the RCMP said.

No further details about the case have been released.

The accused will appear in court by video next Tuesday.

It’s the latest terror charge to be laid in Canada, with terrorism offence charges being laid against a father and son from the GTA in July.

Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and Mostafa Eldidi, 26, both of Toronto, were arrested on nine terrorism-related offences last month. Charges included conspiracy to murder at the direction of the Islamic State (ISIS).

Two Toronto men — Ahmad Fouad Mostafa Eldidi and his son, Mostafa Eldidi — are facing multiple terrorism-related charges for allegedly working with ISIS. -CBC News pic.twitter.com/LJJyJrVmCy — cbcwatcher (@cbcwatcher) July 31, 2024

The father-son duo were allegedly in the advance stages of planning a terrorist attack.

Global News reports that French intelligence agencies became aware of at least one of the suspects and notified Canadian intelligence services.

RCMP announce more details on two men arrested for terrorism charges: Ahmad Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and Mostafa Eldidi, 26, are facing nine charges, including conspiracy to commit murder on behalf of ISIS.



Police say the men had an axe and machete as weapons. pic.twitter.com/3pfRIxCW5t — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 31, 2024

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) would go on to call the RCMP, which would conduct its own investigation and go on to arrest the suspects, a father-son duo who resided in the Greater Toronto Area on July 28. Sources believe that the charge is related to the torture of a prisoner by the elder Eldidi. The incident allegedly involved a video that depicts a man being dismembered with a sword in 2015, sources say.

A video similar to the one described by investigators depicts a middle-aged man, wearing a hat emblazoned with the ISIS logo, severing the hands and feet of a man suspended from a pole.