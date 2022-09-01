RCMP member in Nova Scotia charged with on-duty assault, choking

﻿﻿JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com

Pictou County District RCMP became aware of an allegation of excessive force against Cpl. Mark Kellock on February 21, 2022, which was immediately referred to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).

After completing an independent investigation, SiRT charged Cpl. Kellock with assault under Section 266 of the Criminal Code and choking under Section 267(c) of the Criminal Code on August 31.

Cpl. Kellock has been an RCMP member for 29 years and is currently on administrative duties. According to the RCMP, his duty status is under review pending internal code of conduct investigation and the court process.

Cpl. Kellock joined the Stellarton Municipal Police in 1990 before moving to the RCMP in 1993 and has been stationed in various communities around Nova Scotia since 1999.