RCMP demands data on ex-Mountie accused of Chinese spy ties

Former Mountie William Majcher faces potential reprimand for “suspicious activities” with Chinese agents after the RCMP received 78 judicial authorizations for his banking, phone and social media records on allegations of foreign interference.

The Globe and Mail obtained 71 unsealed authorizations from the Montreal courthouse, reported the publication. The remaining seven are forthcoming, which include allegations that have not been tested in court.

Among the documents include a 52-page affidavit by RCMP officer Gabriel Lemaire, articulating requests for Majcher’s financial information, his current and former passports and passport applications, phone records, emails, and communications from LinkedIn and WhatsApp.

The former Mountie “continues to have ongoing interactions with current and former law enforcement and private security/investigation personnel over social media,” Lemaire wrote in his affidavit. They include collaborations with Kenneth Marsh, another former RCMP officer.

The federal police service, headed by their Integrated National Security Team (INSET), launched an investigation into his use of Canadian contacts to obtain intelligence or services that benefited China in 2021. According to Majcher's LinkedIn page, he worked on several money laundering investigations as a covert operator when in service for the RCMP.

INSETs are multi-agency teams scattered across the country investigating cases concerning national security, extremism and terrorism.

They believe Majcher targeted Kevin Sun, a wealthy Vancouver real estate magnate, on behalf of Beijing. The agency alleges the ex-Mountie helped the Chinese Ministry of Public Security (MPS) as part of Operation Fox Hunt and Operation SkyNet.

The efforts are purported anti-corruption campaigns, according to the Ministry, but Western security agencies contend they target and silence dissidents.

In 2019, ABC revealed he worked on Project Dragon, a Chinese operation tasked with recovering money allegedly siphoned out of the country illegally.

Majcher called himself a “hired gun” for governments and corporations to “get back what is rightfully theirs.” Specifically for Project Dragon, he worked for a third-party entity associated with Chinese police “in some form or another.”

Majcher faces two charges under the Security of Information Act, with allegations of conspiracy and committing preparatory acts for the benefit of a foreign entity.

Ian Donaldson, Majcher’s legal counsel, previously denied the charges and described the allegations as “misguided and erroneous.” Majcher said he would challenge the charges, claiming to be a “patriot,” not a “traitor.” He rejected claims by CSIS of being a supposed Chinese asset.

As reported by Global News, Majcher allegedly committed the crimes in Vancouver and Toronto, while Hong Kong and “elsewhere in the world” were also listed on his charge sheet.

In 2006, the operative moved to Hong Kong and worked as a risk assessment adviser in the investment banking sector. According to his Hong Kong-based website Speakers Connect profile, Majcher founded a corporate risk firm called EMIDR in 2016.

The company's website lists state-sponsored espionage, intelligence gathering and money laundering as areas of expertise, specializing in asset recovery.